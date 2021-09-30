COVID-19: Kazakhstan logs over 2,200 fresh cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 2,252 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 327 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged the highest number of daily cases at 510 and 249, respectively. Almaty region added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 212.

Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions registered 170, 147 and 141 COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

136 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 126 - in Shymkent city, 106 – in Kostanay region, 78 – in North Kazakhstan region, 77 – in West Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Atyrau region, 58 – in Turkestan region, 57 – in Kyzylorda region, 55 – in Zhambyl region, 45 – in Akmola region, and 16 – in Mangistau region.

In total, 884,886 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.