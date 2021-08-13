COVID-19: Kazakhstan logs over 7,700 fresh cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 7,798 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged the highest number of daily cases at 1,507 and 1,276, respectively. Karaganda region added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 1,144.

Shymkent city, Atyrau and Aktobe regions registered 532, 470 and 416 COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

329 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 300 – in Almaty region, 278 – in Akmola region, 271 – in Kostanay region, 259 – in East Kazakhstan region, 219 – in Kyzylorda region, 213 – in Mangistau region, 170 – in North Kazakhstan region, 161 - West Kazakhstan region, 145 – in Zhambyl region, and 108 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 672,322 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.