COVID-19: Kazakhstan moves to ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has moved to the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Head of the PR Department of the Health Ministry Assel Artakshinova said the epidemiological situation in the country had deteriorated dramatically. Kazakhstan has moved to the ‘yellow’ zone. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, went ‘red’, while the cities of Almaty and Shymkent were ‘yellow’. The rest of the regions remained in the ‘green’ zone.

However, according to Artakshinova, incidence rate increased considerably in 11 regions of the country last week.

Nationwide incidence rate increased 1.4fold as Kazakhstan reported 1,510 in the past day. Number of COVID-19 cases increased by 75% in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent.

Earlier it was reported that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 993,406nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 963,234 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.