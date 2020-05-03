COVID-19: Kazakhstan registers new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

20 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered, including 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Mangistau region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Atyrau region, 6 in Aktobe region, 4 in Nur-Sultan city.

The number of the coronavirus cases has totaled 3,877 in the country, including 686 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,278 cases in Almaty city, 206 cases in Shymkent city, 100 cases in Akmola region, 153 cases in Aktobe region, 149 cases in Almaty region, 175 cases in Atyrau region, 25 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 146 cases in Zhambyl region, 164 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 154 cases in Karaganda region, 50 cases in Kostanay region, 214 cases in Kyzylorda region, 63 cases in Mangistau region, 150 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 134 cases in Turkestan region.

995 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 25 people have died in Kazakhstan.