    10:10, 27 March 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kazakhstan remains in ‘green area’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM There are no regions remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ or moderate risk ‘yellow zone’ in Kazakhstan as of today, March 27, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


