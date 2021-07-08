COVID-19: Kazakhstan remains in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan remains in the 'red zone' in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, First Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of June 26, Kazakhstan has been in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Nine regions of the country are in the ‘red zone’, six regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ and two regions are in the ‘green zone’,» First Vie Minister Shoranov revealed at the press briefing.

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,800 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.

As of July 8, 35,554 people are treated for COVID-19 in the country, including 10,940 COVID-19 patients staying at the infectious facilities.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.