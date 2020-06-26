COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports more recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 84 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, including 14 in Aktobe region, 5 in Mangistau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 43 in Atyrau region, 6 in Turkestan region, and 15 in Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The number of people who have defeated the COVID-19 virus countrywide has totaled 12,304, including 2,642 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,180 in Almaty city, 649 in Shymkent city, 200 in Akmola region, 429 in Aktobe region, 553 in Almaty region, 1,280 in Atyrau region, 185 in East Kazakhstan region, 430 in Zhambyl region, 852 in West Kazakhstan region, 1,060 in Karaganda region, 213 in Kostanay region, 565 in Kyzylorda region, 356 in Mangistau region, 321 in Pavlodar region, 59 in North Kazakhstan region, and 330 in Turkestan region.