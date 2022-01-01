COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports over 400 new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 447 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 33 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again - 85. Ranked second is Almaty city with 73 fresh daily infections. Karaganda region has the third highest rate with 50 new COVID-19 cases.

North Kazakhstan region registered 42 fresh daily infections, Akmola region logged in 37 new COVID-19 cases, while Kostanay and Pavlodar regions detected 36 fresh COVID-19 cases each.

19 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Shymkent city, 14 – in Almaty region, 10 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Aktobe region, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 988,313 COVID-19 cases.