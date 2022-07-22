EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:20, 22 July 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kazakhstan reveals ICU occupancy rate

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Health Ministry revealed the occupancy rate of COVID-19 intensive care units in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the ministry, as of today, the occupancy rate of COVID-19 intensive care units stands at 6% as 35 out of 542 beds are occupied.

    High occupancy of COVID-19 infectious diseases beds is observed in Nur-Sultan city - 49%, Almaty city - 46%, Zhambyl region - 43%, and North Kazakhstan region - 40%.

    The top 3 regions with high COVID-19 intensive care units occupancy include Nur-Sultan city - 21%, Zhambyl region - 20%, and Kyzylorda region - 14%.

    Countrywide, 35 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, up 1.9 times than a week before.

    The ministry informed that three COVID-19 patients are on lung ventilation and six are on non-invasive lung ventilation.




    Tags:
    COVID-19 Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!