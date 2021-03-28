EN
    11:40, 28 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kazakhstan’s 4 areas still in ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 28, 2021, the four areas of the country remain in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

    Aktobe, Almaty, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    The country’s remaining areas are placed in the «green zone».

    Notably, the country has reported 1,596 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.


