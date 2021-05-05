COVID-19: Kazakhstan’s vaccinations near 1.5m

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of May 5, the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 1,486,543, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

The most number of those vaccinated has been reported in Almaty city - 234,516. Almaty region follows with 168,234 people received vaccines. Turkestan region is third in terms of number of inoculated people - 138,186.

Notably, in keeping with the instruction of the Head of State the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the country on February 1, 2021.