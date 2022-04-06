COVID-19: Kazakhstan stays in ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘green’ zone, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

All regions are outside the ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones, the highest and the second highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions stay in the safe ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 caseload totals 1,305,229 in Kazakhstan. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,278 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.