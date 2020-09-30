COVID-19: Kazakhstan to ramp up daily production of protective suits by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov talked about the production of medical products while addressing the government session taken place on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«900 thousand face masks are churned out daily by the local enterprises. 10 million masks are to be delivered to SK-Pharmacy from storehouses which have 15 million masks,» said Atamkulov.

According to him, the country makes 330 thousand pairs of medical gloves on a daily basis. The country has over 7 million pairs of medical gloves stored and eyes to increase their production to up to 530 thousand pairs a day.

As for protective suits, the minister said there are 6 companies operating within the country producing 504 thousand such suits, which are to be increased to 1 million suits by the end of the year.

The minister added that the medical facilities of the city of Nur-Sultan had received 129 lung ventilators.

«1,190 ventilators are at the production stage or undergo durability tests, 181 of which are ready for delivery,» he said.

It is said that the ventilators will be distributed among hospitals of Almaty and Shymkent cities starting from October 1, while the remaining ventilators will be sent to 17 regions of the country until October 10.