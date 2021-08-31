COVID-19 kills 104 Kazakhstanis over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has logged 104 daily fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The most number of fresh daily COVID-19 fatalities has been reported in Almaty city – 23. Karaganda region is second with 17 daily COVID-19 deaths. Nur-Sultan city has posted the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths – 10.

As earlier reported COVID-19-like pneumonia has killed 22 Kazakhstanis over the past day.

Notably, the country has logged 4,322 cases of and 6,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.