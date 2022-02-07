COVID-19 kills 104 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 132,934 with 104 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 104 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,934, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

39,819 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,706 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,171,587 patients out of a total of 6,619,085 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,615 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,170,578 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,561,630 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 19,973,438 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.