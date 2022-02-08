COVID-19 kills 114 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 133,048 with 114 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Some 114 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 133,048, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

38,757 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,744 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,191,746 patients out of a total of 6,657,842 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,724 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,223,353 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,611,857 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 20,245,434 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.