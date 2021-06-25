COVID-19 kills 115 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 83,588 with 115 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Some 115 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 83,588, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

10,820 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,397 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,809,595 patients out of a total of 3,150,949 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,219 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 4,415,864 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 1,127,886 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.