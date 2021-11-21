EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:17, 21 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 kills 118 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 128,852 with 118 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

    Some 118 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,852, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday, IRNA reports.

    3,539 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 616 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,771,363 patients out of a total of 6,073,098 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 3,416 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 56,473,162 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 44,294,652 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 724,721 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!