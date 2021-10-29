COVID-19 kills 123 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 125,998 with 123 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

9,893 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,285 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,481,737 patients out of a total of 5,909,402 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,014 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 52,199,440 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 33,088,940 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.