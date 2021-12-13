COVID-19 kills 13 more in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry announced the latest official COVID-19 related death rates, Kazinform reports.

12 people with positive PCR tests and one more with COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms died the countrywide over the past 24 hours. Four of them died in Nur-Sultan, three in Pavlodar region, one in Almaty city, one in Akmola region, one in Karaganda region, one in Kyzylorda region and another in West Kazakhstan. One died of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kyzylorda region.