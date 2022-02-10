COVID-19 kills 130 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 133,294 with 130 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

33,681 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,655 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,238,083 patients out of a total of 6,730,608 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,097 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,373,600 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,715,414 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 20,773,200 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.