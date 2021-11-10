COVID-19 kills 135 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 127,686 with 135 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

7,948 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,430 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,643,381 patients out of a total of 6,012,408 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,616 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 55,484,337 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 40,829,657 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 314,105 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.