COVID-19 kills 136 more Iranians over past 24h

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 83,101 with 136 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 136 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 83,101, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

10,485 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,259 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,760,229 patients out of a total of 3,105,620 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,258 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 4,399,403 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 936,350 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.