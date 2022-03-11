COVID-19 kills 139 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 138,711 with 139 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

3,953 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 751 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,768,271 patients out of a total of 7,117,544 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,069 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,466,322 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,072,967 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 24,794,304 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



