COVID-19 kills 14 more Iranians in past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,513 with 14 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

5,687new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 774 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,068,990 patients out of a total of 7,284,165 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

579 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,713,901 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,075,898 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 28,529,993 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

















Photo: en.irna.ir