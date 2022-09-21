COVID-19 kills 14 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,358 with 14 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

811 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 155 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,322,383 patients out of a total of 7,545,351 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

228 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,071,210 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,468,071 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,166,985 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.





















Photo: en.irna.ir