    09:29, 15 December 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 kills 14 more Kazakhstanis

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 14 people more died of coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    Coronavirus
