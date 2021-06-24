COVID-19 kills 144 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 83,473 with 144 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

11,734 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,342 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,797,105 patients out of a total of 3,140,129 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,225 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 4,412,104 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 1,069,565 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.