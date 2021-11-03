COVID-19 kills 147 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 126,763 with 160 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 147 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 126,763, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

10,363 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,353 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,547,349 patients out of a total of 5,954,962 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,789 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 53,310,456 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 36,655,534 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 102,866 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.