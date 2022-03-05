COVID-19 kills 154 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 137,747 with 154 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday, IRNA reports.

Some 154 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 137,747, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

4,089 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 912 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,719,004 patients out of a total of 7,084,306 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,983 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,077,531 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,685,708 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 23,773,941 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.