COVID-19 kills 166 more Iranians over past 24h

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 86,207 with 166 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Some 166 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 86,207, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

22,750 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,399 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,056,160 patients out of a total of 3,417,029 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,866 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 5,102,301 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,169,067 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.