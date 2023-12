COVID-19 kills 17 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,131 with 17 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Some 17 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,131, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

571 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 101 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,992,001 patients out of a total of 7,223,576 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,062 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,350,307 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,576,453 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,080,848 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.