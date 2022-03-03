COVID-19 kills 172 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 137,439 with 172 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

6,772 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,321 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,696,494 patients out of a total of 7,073,747 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,098 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 62,973,345 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,589,789 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 23,451,969 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.