COVID-19 kills 177 more people in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Some 177 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 53,625, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday, IRNA reports

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 177 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 53,625.

Some 6,312 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 805 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 885,054 patients out of a total of 1,158,384 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,563 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,046,447 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.