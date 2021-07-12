COVID-19 kills 182 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 86,041 with 182 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 182 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 86,041, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

20,829 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,287 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,041,541 patients out of a total of 3,394,279 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,790 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 4,907,545 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,149,712 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.