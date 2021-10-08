COVID-19 kills 185 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 122,197 with 185 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

9,897 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,424 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,186,096 patients out of a total of 5,683,980 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,451 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 43,953,106 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 18,230,064 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.