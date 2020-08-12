EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:26, 12 August 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 kills 188 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 188 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 18,988, IRNA reports.

    Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that with the 188 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 18,988.

    Some 2,510 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,089 of whom were hospitalized, she added.

    Sadat Lari noted that a total of 333,699 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 290,244 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

    Some 3,940 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

    Sadat Lari added that 2,763,225 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!