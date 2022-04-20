COVID-19 kills 19 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,896 with 19 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 19 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,896, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

1,607 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 221 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,954,941 patients out of a total of 7,212,395 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,225 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,233,661 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,416,962 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,844,730 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.