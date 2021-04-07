COVID-19 kills 193 more people in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Some 193 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 63,699, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 20,954 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,319 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,675,891 patients out of a total of 1,984,348 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,177 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,331,229 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.