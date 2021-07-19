COVID-19 kills 213 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 87,374 with 213 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

The Ministry said that 25,441 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,740 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,152,653 patients out of a total of 3,548,704 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,361 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 6,529,313 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,289,059 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.