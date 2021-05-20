COVID-19 kills 229 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 77,994 with 229 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

12,428 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,776 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,290,613 patients out of a total of 2,804,632 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,081 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry went on to say that 18,551,061 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.