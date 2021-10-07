COVID-19 kills 233 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 122,012 with 233 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Some 233 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 122,012, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

11,625 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,742 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,169,999 patients out of a total of 5,674,083 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,549 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 43,543,099 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 17,881,303 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.