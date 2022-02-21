COVID-19 kills 236 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 135,276 with 236 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

19,110 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,514 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,517,436 patients out of a total of 6,961,562 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,085 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 62,261,396 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,157,584 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 22,359,883 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.