COVID-19 kills 25 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,344 with 25 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

992 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 159 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,321,972 patients out of a total of 7,544,540 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

233 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,068,347 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,464,782 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,156,600 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

