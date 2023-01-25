EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:46, 25 January 2023 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,744 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,744, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    105 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 29 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,337,205 patients out of a total of 7,563,728 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    221 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,187,367 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,582,627 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,589,255 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.


    Photo: en.irna.ir

    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Iran Coronavirus Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!