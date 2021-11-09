COVID-19 kills 3 residents of N Kazakhstan over past day

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The situation with COVID-19 is intense in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has seen the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, reporting 135 infections over the past day.

According to the press service of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region, of the 135, 12 are without symptoms.

Fresh daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 13 in Aiyrtausk district, compared to 14 reported over the weekend. The highest numbers of COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Petropavlovsk city and Kyzylzharsk district – 50 and 16, respectively.

Ualikhanovsk district has seen no confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

636 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 36% of the total beds. 51 people are in intensive care units and occupy 42% of the total ICU beds.

The region’s total COVID-19 deaths stand at 317, including three recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is 30,015 throughout the region. 26,637 North Kazakhstan region residents have so far defeated the disease.