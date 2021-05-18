COVID-19 kills 310 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 77,532 with 310 more Iranians who died from the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

13,930 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,102 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,258,046 patients out of a total of 2,779,415 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,173 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 18,285,393 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.