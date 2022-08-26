COVID-19 kills 35 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,647 with 35 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

2,019 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 524 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,271,024 patients out of a total of 7,520,993 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,208 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.





