COVID-19 kills 39 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,407 with 39 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Some 39 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,407, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

4,615 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 477 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,895,961 patients out of a total of 7,175,780 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,440 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,988,853 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,997,317 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,367,512 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



