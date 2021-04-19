COVID-19 kills 398 more people in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Some 398 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 67,130, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 24,346 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, the highest daily cases recorded, 3,901 patients have been hospitalized, it added.

It noted that 1,797,319 patients out of a total of 2,261,435 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,843 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, it stated.

It added that 14,500,519 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.